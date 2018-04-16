Windsor-Essex storm smashes rainfall record, snow expected to follow

Even areas that were far from the onshore wind and waves got a real soaking this weekend.

A total of 65 mm of rain fell at the Windsor Airport, including 42 yesterday — enough to set a record for April 15.

The previous high-water mark for the day of 30.7 mm was set in 1972.

Unlike most weather systems, which move from west to east, this one sent near-continuous rainfall on from due south, according to Etienne Gregoire, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"That storm had a conveyor belt of moisture straight to the north from the Gulf of Mexico, so it took a beeline directly toward Lake Erie and the Great Lakes basin in general," he explained. "It's also very, very sharp. Like this morning, looking at the sharp edge, west of Chatham, there's really only a few showers."

Here's what it's looking like across the region right now. These pictures were submitted to <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> from people out in Kingsville and Colchester <a href="https://t.co/FyMoqnHWQP">pic.twitter.com/FyMoqnHWQP</a> —@MelNakhavoly

Gregoire says the storm is moving very slowly away from southwestern Ontario, and will continue to drop rain and then snow flurries right into tomorrow.