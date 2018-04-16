Skip to Main Content
Windsor-Essex storm smashes rainfall record, snow expected to follow

A total of 65 mm of rain fell at the Windsor Airport, including 42 yesterday — enough to set a record for April 15.

Storm is moving away slowly and could cause flurries to fall in its wake

Roads in Colchester were under water Sunday. Submitted by Jackie Beaudoin. (Jackie Beaudoin)

Even areas that were far from the onshore wind and waves got a real soaking this weekend.

The previous high-water mark for the day of 30.7 mm was set in 1972.

Unlike most weather systems, which move from west to east, this one sent near-continuous rainfall on from due south, according to Etienne Gregoire, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"That storm had a conveyor belt of moisture straight to the north from the Gulf of Mexico, so it took a beeline directly toward Lake Erie and the Great Lakes basin in general," he explained. "It's also very, very sharp. Like this morning, looking at the sharp edge, west of Chatham, there's really only a few showers."

Gregoire says the storm is moving very slowly away from southwestern Ontario, and will continue to drop rain and then snow flurries right into tomorrow.

