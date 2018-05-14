Rain, rain, go away. Flood watch issued for Windsor-Essex

Moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is expected in the Windsor-Essex region.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood watch until Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. Rainfall totals are expected to range between 30 mm and 50 mm.

ERCA said flooding is possible because of the wet conditions, especially in low-lying areas near major waterways and shoreline areas. They also say high intensity, isolated thunderstorms could cause flooding and drainage problems — especially in urban areas.

Environment Canada said total rainfall may amount to 50 mm or more in localities which experience thunderstorms.

People are advised to take extra caution and avoid rivers, ditches, streams and shoreline areas.

Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from areas of flowing and standing water.