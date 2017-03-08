Three-time Stanley Cup winning coach Joel Quenneville reflected on his time playing hockey in Windsor as he took the spotlight at the annual WESPY Awards Tuesday night.

Though he's best known as the coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, the team with which he won all three of his NHL championships, Quenneville grew up playing Riverside Minor Hockey.

Before being drafted into the NHL, the Windsor native played three years with the Spitfires, allowing him to live at home as he developed.

"Playing here in Windsor at home here with the Spitfires was a privilege," he told the audience at the Caboto Club, where the Windsor Essex County Sports Persons of the Year awards were held. "I was coming through the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel today and was looking at the old Windsor Arena, thinking: It's amazing that thing is still there."

The 400-metre Olympic hurdler, Noelle Montcalm, was honoured at the WESPY Awards on Tuesday night. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Plenty of famililar faces took to the stage throughout the night, including Noelle Montcalm. The Belle River track and field athlete was recognized for competing last summer in the 400-metre hurdles at the Rio Olympics.

Brett Lumley of the Windsor Lancers track and field team took home the Coach of the Year Award, which after 12 years was renamed the Joe Quenneville Coach of the Year Award.

Other honours handed out included the John DeNapoli Sports Community Service Award, which went to basketball referee Paul Carter.

"I'm shocked. I was shocked when I got the call," Carter told the audience.

Basketball referee Paul Carter receives the John DeNapoli Sports Community Service Award at Tuesday night's WESPY Awards at the Caboto Club. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Quenneville shared his appreciation for the renaming of WESPY Award. As an NHL coach for the past 20 years, Quenneville is second to only Scotty Bowman on the all-time coaching win list with 831 wins behind the bench.