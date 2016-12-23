The Qadas family spent many Christmases living in fear of church bombings and terrorist attacks. This is the first time in many years they've felt safe.

As Christians living in Damascus, Syria's capital, the family said nobody wanted to protect them, while many rebel groups were trying to kill them.

The Qadas moved to Windsor in March as government-assisted refugees. Their Christmas plans for this year include attending a church service — a simple wish they can finally have without fearing the worst.

"It's very dangerous because sometimes there was a bomb at church," said mother Reem Kodmany. "We didn't know if [we would] get killed or die in the church."

During a dinner this week, the family spoke about why this first Christmas — in a country where they can celebrate their faith — is so important.

"Especially after we saw [people] dying everywhere," said Kodmany.

The Qadas children have carried pieces of their home country with them in the form of Christmas traditions. In Syria, Evelyn and her brother Marvin always performed magic tricks to mark the holiday.

In Canada, there is still a lot to get used to. The biggest shock for the family so far has been seeing snow for the first time.

"We saw a picture. We never imagined it was true," said Kodmany. "Now, when I see the snow, I know it's true. It's Christmas."

Although many of these first experiences for the family are fun, some remind them of what they left behind. This year also marks the first time the family will decorate a tree without their relatives.

The family said it's difficult to sit on comfortable couches in a warm home while some of their loved ones are still in danger.

"It's not easy to stay alone here," said Kodmany.

Her husband, Nawar Qadas echoed those comments, saying it's difficult to be without family.

"We miss them for sure," he said.

As a symbol of home — and a reminder to remain hopeful — the family has hung a portrait of the Virgin Mary they carried with them in a backpack.

While the children are hopeful to receive presents from Santa Claus, the family knows the greatest gift they could ask for has already been given — their safety.