Move over Santa Claus, there's a new star of the holiday season — Janice the Pyjama Fairy.

Martin and Carrie Lee Denonville have long had a tradition of giving their children pyjamas on Christmas Eve so they can wait for Santa in comfort. But when their granddaughter Lola was born the couple came up with an idea to spice up the annual event with some Christmas magic.

"We would come home and there would be pyjamas waiting on the porch for us." - Carrie Denonville

Martin wrote up the story of Janice the Pyjama Fairy to explain where the warm clothes were coming from and continued adding to it until it became an illustrated book.

This year, the family wanted to do something extra special, so they decided to expand on the legend.

Every child deserves a warm Christmas

They came up with Lola's Pyjama Fairy Project and posted to Facebook on Nov. 1 asking people to drop off some bedclothes.

"Carrie thought instead of just reading the book why not collect pyjamas for children who are new to Canada and perhaps don't have pyjamas at Christmas?" explained Martin.

"Our statement was every child deserves a pair of warm and cozy PJs for Christmas," Carrie added.

The couple thought they might get 50 pairs, but they had no idea how Janice would take off.

"We would come home and there would be pyjamas waiting on the porch for us," said Carrie. "Every size, every colour. It was pretty amazing."

In the end, the Denonvilles collected 242 pairs of pyjamas, which they dropped off at Frank W. Begley and Prince Edward public schools, along with the Matthew House Refugee Welcome Centre.

"They were just as amazed by this generosity and let us know that these gifts would be put to good use, for children who arrive in Canada, sometimes with only the clothes on their backs," Martin wrote on Facebook.