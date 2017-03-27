A 68-year-old woman was robbed of her purse at knifepoint Sunday evening, while walking near Parent Avenue.

Windsor police say the woman was walking through the alley between Parent and Langlois Avenue around 6 p.m. when a man in a dark puffy coat and ball cap grabbed her purse.

The two struggled briefly before the man pulled out a knife, according to police. He then ran off with her purse through a nearby parking lot.

The man is described as being in his 20s, white, six foot and with brown hair.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.