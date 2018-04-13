Two grave markers from historic black cemetery at centre of dispute

A restoration project on two historic gravestones from a black cemetery in Lakeshore is in jeopardy.

The local historians who were trying to get the markers from the 1800's restored, are upset they were taken by the custodians of the Puce Memorial Cemetary, before the restoration was complete.

"This is our history. This is the black thread in the Canadian tapestry. These are the people who built Canada and they deserve all due respect," said local historian Elise Harding-Davis.

Back in 2011, Harding-Davis and Lakeshore Black Historical Committee chairperson Glen Cook took the gravestones into a monument dealer to be restored. The two gravestones were those of Cook and Harding-Davis' ancestors.

Cook and Harding-Davis look on at a grave stone that they say never was fully restored. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

But about five years ago, committee members from the Puce First Baptist Church who take care of the cemetery, retrieved the stones from the monument dealer and for several years they remained in their custody.

The committee reasoned the stones were removed without permission.

"...we were disappointed that you took the headstones from the First Baptist Church Puce Memorial Cemetary without receiving proper permission," wrote Lonnie Scott in an email to Harding-Davis in 2015.

Cook said the stones are supposed to be on an angle, so that water can't pool up and deteriorate them. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"And for approximately two years, you did not honour our requests for them to be returned promptly. As a result our committee had to seek them out. The repairs had been complete for some time."

However, Cook and Harding-Davis say a protective coating still had to be applied to the headstones. The stones were put back in the cemetery around November of last year. But Cook and Harding-Davis say they are laying flat and should be propped up so water runs off. They can point out some deterioration of some of the cement the stones are set in.

Harding-Davis' relative's grave stone. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Cook also said his relative's marker was put back in the wrong place, several metres away from her actual grave.

"I want to know why it was taken in the first place from the monument place that we had it repaired," said Cook, adding the stones now have to be repaired again.

"It's a huge concern to me that it wasn't quite dealt with appropriately," said Harding-Davis.

The stones lay at the Puce Memorial Cemetary, which is overseen by committee members from the Puce First Baptist Church. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

A provincial official from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, Michael D'Mello tells CBC News Harding-Davis and Cook should have gotten permission from the cemetery committee before the stones were removed but Harding-Davis and Cook say the committee knew about it.

CBC News has attempted to contact Scott through email and phone calls but messages have not been returned. D'Mello said he will also try to talk to Scott.

Harding-Davis and Cook want the cemetery committee to cooperate with them and take the stones back to have the restoration completed.