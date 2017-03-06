Police are being called and teachers are being warned to call their bank after a "data breach where personal information of staff was accessed and potentially viewed through a system software vulnerability."

An email, addressed to all staff, states, "at minimum, information that could be viewed includes employee names, address, telephone, birth date, social security and direct deposit information."

Officials do not believe that personal information was copied, printed or shared but "the possibility remains that it could have been," said the email.

The issue came to light when a student told school staff that personal staff information could be viewed through the internal computer network. At least three students were aware of this vulnerability.

The "software issue" has been rectified and access is no longer available.

Scott Scantlebury, school board spokesperson, would not immediately comment on the matter, saying it was a personnel issue.

The board has notified the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario.

"In addition police are being notified," said the email. "It is suggested that you notify your bank that this has occurred."

The investigation is ongoing.

