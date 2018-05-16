Public school board says parents and students have the power to change the dress code

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, the decision to change a school's dress code rests with parents and students.

Officials with the school board said the dress code is part of each individual school's code of conduct, which can be changed on a cyclical basis.

These comments come after a CBC News story about an Essex District High School student who was suspended last week for protesting the school's dress code, after she said several of her friends were sent home or told to change because their bra straps were showing.

The student hung posters in the hallways which was later removed by administration. Essex High staff told CBC News, "anyone needs approval to post anything around the school."

Julia Burgess is the trustee representing Essex, Kingsville and Harrow. She said students and parents are encouraged to take part in reviewing policies by contacting administration and formally requesting change.

"Power and authority is held within the school community to change their code of conduct," said Burgess.