Fire officials have deemed Thursday' massive fire on Provincial Road accidental, according to investigators.

The fire is believed to have started in some dry brush alongside the railroad tracks behind several businesses. The province's fire marshal's office completed its investigation Friday.

Fire investigation on Provincial Road is complete. Fire cause is accidental. Brush fiire spread to wrecking yard.. — @WindsorFire1

The findings match what witnesses described on Thursday as they stood and watched the fire spread. Several people say they heard a train go by just before they saw smoke, indicating sparks from the tracks may have set the dry brush on fire.

J&B Auto Parts suffered the most damage as fire tore through the building.