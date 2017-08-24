Police are looking for man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is known to frequent the Windsor area.

William Gies was serving a 15-month sentence for assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a probation order.

He has now breached his long-term supervision order, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. Gies, 42, is also known to frequent the communities of Barrie, Wasaga Beach and Stayner.

He is described as a five foot seven, 209 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad.