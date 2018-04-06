Nassar trial on the minds of parents at provincial gymnastics championships

Hundreds of young athletes are in Amherstburg this weekend for the Ontario Provincial Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

But on the minds of many parents were the recent highly-publicized cases of coaches sexually assaulting young women and girls.

About 1,200 gymnasts ranging in age from nine to 20 are competing at different levels.

Many parents didn't want to talk about the Larry Nassar case Friday.

In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting young athletes for years under the guise of medical treatment. (Paul Sancya/The Associated Press)

The former sports doctor in Michigan will serve life in prison after assaulting more than 260 women and girls. Those who were willing to speak said Nassar's arrest sent shockwaves through the gymnastic community here in Canada.

"It was tragic. It was so disappointing," said Jaci Kettle. "My daughter spends 24 hours a week training, so these are people who are very involved in your kid's life and to hear that the trust has been broken is heartbreaking."

She added she trusts the coaches who work with her daughter, but said the Nassar case has "cast a pall" over the entire sport.

Jaci Kettle said the abuse by former U.S. gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar has cast a pall over the sport. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Parents also said situation has caused them to have an open conversation with their children, given there's a lot of touching when coaches are spotting and helping kids get into position.

Caroline Jones describes what happened in the U.S. as a parent's worst nightmare, but said she has taken steps to keep her kids safe.

"I've done a lot of education with my kids and I've been very observant of what's going on," she explained.

The provincial competition runs until Sunday at the Libro Centre in Amherstburg.