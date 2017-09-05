A Provincial Disaster Assessment Team hit the ground Tuesday morning and is beginning to assess the flood damage caused by record rainfalls last week in Windsor and Essex County.

The group met at the Canadian Tire parking lot on Walker Road about 9 a.m. and will split up into groups to better cover the damaged areas.

The teams will survey damage to the east and west. Latest estimates say about 5,000 basements across the area flooded. pic.twitter.com/wHnJsEx2d6 — @DanTaekema

Assessment teams are made up of staff from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and insurance adjusters. They will estimate the cost of repairing the damage to about 5,000 homes in Windsor, LaSalle, Tecumseh and Lakeshore that were flooded after record rains on August 28 and 29.

If the province agrees the area was hit hard enough to trigger the assistance program, residents would need to apply and have their claims approved. The program provides "partial financial assistance to return essential property to its basic function."

Flooding caused by "sewer backup is not generally eligible under the program" though "there is a special provision to provide assistance to low-income households."

Tanya Windibank walks through some her most valuable belongings that were ruined in flooding on August 29. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Hundreds are still waiting to learn if they'll receive any help after widespread flooding last September.

The limitations of the disaster relief program led three area mayors to call on Premier Kathleen Wynne to create a provincially supported insurance program for residents who can no longer get flood insurance, but a spokesperson for the ministry said there are currently no plans to change the program.