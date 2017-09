Ontario's Ministry of Transportation is planning to install high-tension cables along Highway 401 between Tilbury and Ridgetown.

The project is meant to prevent vehicles from crossing the median into oncoming traffic.

"People don't feel safe driving that corridor once they pass London, and you can tell by the number of accidents that have occurred between here and Windsor that there is a case for putting up these barriers," said Elgin County MPP Jeff Yurek.

More to come.