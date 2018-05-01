Province clarifies conditions of Wheatley turbine project approval

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is clarifying restrictions in place for a new turbine operation near Wheatley.

Monday, CBC News reported the province had banned the company from using a pile driving technique to install turbines.

The project was approved with a number of conditions, including that it must "not utilize pile foundations for project infrastructure."

Pile foundations are created through pile driving, a technique that some Chatham-Kent families claim pushes sediment into their water sources.

CBC News asked the Ministry for clarification on Monday, shortly after Essex NDP MPP Taras Natyshak addressed the project at Queen's Park, calling it a ban on pile driving.

"That's why we put strict requirements and process in place for projects like this," replied Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Jeff Leal during Question Period in Queen's Park.

"It's our government that's created these requirements with strict measures of oversight in order to provide the highest level of protection for our environment."

Ministry responds

Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Ministry clarified the conditions by saying the Romney Wind Energy Centre project did not submit an application requiring piles.

"The intent of the condition was not to ban pile driving," said the spokesperson. "Including the condition in the approval does not mean there is a ban on pile driving."

Meantime, the Romney Wind Energy Centre project maintains it did not apply for nor plan to use pile foundations all along.