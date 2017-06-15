Leamington residents are invited to weigh in on a proposed Hydro One rate hike during a public meeting tonight.

The event will be hosted by the Ontario Energy Board and offers residents an opportunity to give their thoughts on the utility provider raising its distribution rates by $2.79 each month starting next year, with increases every year until 2022.

The meeting will be held at the Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex on Sherk Street from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.