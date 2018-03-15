CBC News has learned the professor burned at the Odette School of Business earlier this week is a prominent member of Windsor's Chinese community.

Zhenzhong Ma is the president of the Chinese Association of Greater Windsor. He is a main organizer for an annual Chinese new year celebration.

He is also the academic director for the master of management program at the university.

The university has said he was burned while trying to put out a fire, but his injuries were not serious.

Meanwhile a 34-year-old woman was severely burned and transferred to the burn unit in Hamilton.

There's no word on her condition.

The university is still not indicating what led to the fire.