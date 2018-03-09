That drab, grey van driving next to you on Windsor roads could be carrying police officers on a stealth mission to stop distracted drivers.

Project Dial Tone is aimed at catching people with a cellphone in one hand and the steering wheel in the other.

In a video posted to social media, the force explains a large van with tinted windows is carrying an officer in the backseat who monitors other drivers.

The officer photographs offenders before pulling them over.

Episode #1: Traffic Enforcement Unit : PROJECT DIAL TONE !

Police say the excuses they've been given range from "I was just texting my mom" to "I was just using the GPS."

The force reminds people paying more attention to your phone than the road is very dangerous and can result in three demerit points and a $490 fine.