Premier Kathleen Wynne will visit the St. Clair College Skilled Trades Regional Training Centre today, as part of a tour she is taking of some of Ontario's college and university campuses.

The premier will visit the facility and talk with students in the program. She'll also meet with college president Patti France, as well as industry representatives, and students who have graduated from the program and were hired by industry.

Later in the day, the premier will host a public town hall at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts. The event, to be moderated by former Canadian Auto Workers president, Ken Lewenza, will focus on creating fairness and opportunity in Southwestern Ontario.

St. Clair Centre for the Arts is located at 201 Riverside Dr. W. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the town hall begins at 7 p.m.

General admission seating will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. People who wish to attend are asked to RSVP.

More to come.