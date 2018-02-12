Premier Kathleen Wynne will be visiting the St. Clair College Skilled Trades Regional Training Centre on Thursday, as part of a tour she is taking of some of Ontario's college and university campuses.

The training centre, which just celebrated its year anniversary, offers an earn-while-you-learn program where students get paid while training in the precision machining and metal cutting industries.

The premier will visit the facility and talk with students in the program. She'll also meet with college president Patti France, as well as industry representatives, and students who have graduated from the program and were hired by industry.

"Last July, the premier toured the Ford Centre for Excellence in Manufacturing, so we thought it was an appropriate facility," explained Ann Hetherington, the college's director of marketing and recruitment.

"I think what she'll see is a great cooperation between post-secondary education and industry."

A spokesperson for the University of Windsor said that no visit to the university has been scheduled yet.

Later in the day, the premier will host a public town hall at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts at 201 Riverside Dr. W. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the town hall begins at 7 p.m.

General admission seating will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. People who wish to attend are asked to RSVP.