Hundreds of Hydro One customers are without power Friday morning.

The biggest area experiencing the outage is South Woodslee, just east of the Town of Essex.

That's where nearly 500 customers are in the dark.

On its website, the company said the outages are due to high winds along the Lake Erie shoreline.

"Hydro One has placed additional crews on call and on standby from Windsor to Guelph to respond to any power outages as quickly as possible," said the statement.

There's also small power outages in Cottam, Leamington, Chatham-Kent and Wallaceburg.

In total, more than 1,100 Hydro One customers are without power.

It's unclear what caused the outages but the said everything should be fixed by 4 p.m. Friday.