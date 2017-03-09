Hundreds in Windsor and Essex County are still without power after wild winds whipped through the region.

Gust reaching 97 km/h tore off roofs and toppled trees onto cars Wednesday, knocking out poles and power lines.

More than 650 homes in the area were waiting for their lights to come back on Thursday morning, according to the Hydro One outage map.

"It kept our people hopping all through the night," said EnWin CEO Helga Reidel, adding that Hydro One reached out to her company for help with outages in the county.

More than 600 @HydroOne customers still without power this morning. Outage stretches from Amherstburg to Lakeshore and Leamington. pic.twitter.com/NfvnftJcQD — @CBCWindsor

At the peak of Wednesday's wind storm about 5,500 homes in Windsor were without power, she said, but as of Thursday morning only about 10 homes were still waiting to have their electricity restored.

The wild winds were even more problematic for Michigan where power was knocked out to more than 670,000 homes.