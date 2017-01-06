Mirela Budwal scratched at the ice forming on the inside of her living room window to illustrate how cold her home has become since power was knocked out Thursday afternoon.

More than 1,000 customers lost their electricity when a vehicle crashed into an electrical pole near a distribution centre north of Leamington, according to Hydro One.

As of Friday, the company said nearly 700 customers were still without power.

"Awful," Budwal said of her frigid home on County Road 8. "You can't do anything, absolutely nothing."

She is using a large battery charger to power her phone. To preserve some of her food, she's taken what she can from her fridge and put it in her garage.

The municipality of Leamington opened a warming centre at the Kinsmen Recreation Complex for people without electricity.

Robert Sharon, director of the town's infrastructure services, said staff members had been without power for hours with temperatures in their homes dropping to 10 C overnight.

The crash did much more damage than normal, according to Hydro spokeswoman Tiziana Baccega Rosa.

"The accident ripped the lines right to of the distribution station…and then the poles across the street from it were all broken in half so it's really extensive damage," she said.