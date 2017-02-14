A fire at a former Windsor bar is considered suspicious after investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services worked to beat back the blaze at the Pour House Pub on Chatham Street as black smoke poured out of its first and second floor.

52 Chatham W. investigation will continue tomorrow, fire is suspicious in nature, no further details at this time. *JL — @WindsorFire1

"I noticed there was smoke coming out of the roof, so I went around to the back alley and noticed the door and flames coming out of the window," said Ron Cockburn who first smelt the smoke. "I called [911] immediately. Before I put my phone away, they were here."

Nine trucks responded to the fire within minutes and worked to get it under control.

"I was just ... doing some paperwork, and I saw the fire trucks pull up," said Ryan Smith, owner of Pause Cafe a few doors down from the scene of the fire at 52 Chatham Street.

Ryan Smith, owner of Pause Cafe on Chatham Street. (Rima Hamadi/CBC)

Smith said he was happy to see emergency workers respond so quickly as many of the businesses on the street are in older wooden buildings that could have also caught fire. He said his shop only suffered some smoke damage.

Sections of Ouellette Avenue, as well as Ferry, Pelissier and Chatham streets were blocked off for several hours Sunday while crews fought the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues Tuesday, according to Windsor fire.