Posters bearing the one-word question "Homeless"? have begun appearing around Windsor as part of a new campaign to show those living on the street how to seek help.

The posters invite readers to contact the 211 help line, which can direct people to Windsor's "robust" system of shelters, according to Joyce Zuk from Windsor-Essex Housing Connections.

"If we were in the City of Toronto, we could walk down any one of the main streets and hand the posters out, but one of the things that we know about Windsor and Essex County is that much of the homelessness that we have is what we term as hidden," she explained. "So it may be someone who is staying at a friend's house, but that housing is very temporary."

A homeless census done in Windsor last year counted 215 people, but Zuk believes the true number is much higher.