Conservation authorities have issued a flood watch as a heavy rainfall is expected Tuesday.

An estimated 25 to 35 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit the Windsor and Essex County region. The high amount of precipitation could result in flooding because of the frozen ground and thin snow cover, according to the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

The accumulation of standing water in low-lying areas throughout the region is a concern, explained John Henderson, water resource engineer.

"People should take extra caution and avoid rivers, lakes, ditches, streams, and ponds," he said in a written statement. "Ice cover will be unstable and dangerous."

Henderson also warned that due to strong winds, there is a possibility of ice damage and erosion along shoreline areas in Leamington, Kingsville, Essex, Amherstburg and the south and west portions of the Township of Pelee.