Windsor Port Authority names Steven Salmons as new president, CEO

The board has appointed Steven Salmons to the dual role.

Salmons is a former CEO of the Windsor Public Library

CBC News ·
The Windsor Port Authority has a new president and CEO. (Steve Lutsch/Facebook)

The Windsor Port Authority has a new president and CEO.

He will take over from the David Cree at the start of May.

Cree has been in charge at the port for 33 years, and is set to retire.

Salmons is a former CEO of the Windsor Public Library, and has worked with the City of Windsor and provincial departments.

He is currently an executive with the Town of Lakeshore.

