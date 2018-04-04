Windsor Port Authority names Steven Salmons as new president, CEO

The Windsor Port Authority has a new president and CEO.

The board has appointed Steven Salmons to the dual role.

He will take over from the David Cree at the start of May.

Cree has been in charge at the port for 33 years, and is set to retire.

Salmons is a former CEO of the Windsor Public Library, and has worked with the City of Windsor and provincial departments.

He is currently an executive with the Town of Lakeshore.