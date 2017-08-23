At the end of a narrow country road, in a small cottage overlooking Lake Erie, André Alexis has been writing his latest book.

One of the country's most celebrated authors settled into the Woodbridge Farm home in southwestern Ontario about a month ago as the newest writer in residence.

Following the success of his 2015 novel Fifteen Dogs – winner of the Giller Prize, the Writers Trust Fiction Prize and CBC Canada Reads – Alexis is writing a new book inspired by his time growing up in southwestern Ontario.

That makes him a perfect fit for the Woodbridge Farm, which has opened its doors to writers inspired by the region to write books.

"I love being away from home to finish a novel or to do something new, it inspires me," said Alexis. "Every morning I get up and I see the lake in front of me. I find it inspiring. Maybe it's because I'm from Trinidad and I'm bored of the ocean."

Owners of Woodbridge Farm operate a writing residency on the lakefront property just east of Kingsville, Ont. (Colin Cote-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

His latest book will feature several southwestern Ontario communities and it will be another illustration of the author's style of creating high-concept structures for his stories.

Alexis describes the locations as "southern Ontario warped and deformed by your imagination, while you're dreaming."

Grant Munroe has dedicated his family's cabin to the arts for two summers now, allowing writers stay for free as they tap away at their keyboards, writing their next literary work.

"By bringing writers here, we expose them to the beauty of our region with the hope that they will write about it," he said. "I think it's an inspiring place, all the authors who have come up to this point have told me they are very productive."

Grant Munroe is the founder and director of Woodbridge Farm's residency program. (Colin Cote-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

Alexis is also holding a writing workshop on Sunday at the Woodbridge Farm. But he won't have time to read everyone's manuscripts before, which he normally would, so he has something quite different in mind.

"I'm going to think about the various uses of experimentation," he said, describing his plan for the weekend's session. "I'm going to talk about ways to get at your creativity."