A police standoff at a home just off Erie Street East ended after seven hours Sunday with officers arresting a man that had barricaded himself in a house.

Police arrested four people from the home on Marion Avenue. Two men and a woman were arrested without incident but another 44-year-old man would not come out of the house for several hours.

Windsor police were initially called for a domestic dispute where a weapon might have been involved. No one was injured and police are saying there is no risk to the public.

During the standoff neighbours gathered outside the yellow caution tape, cheering officers on as they arrested the individual. Some high-fived each other and took pictures as he entered the police van.

Officers have made an arrest at the barricaded person call on Marion Av.

Subject individual is in custody.

More info to follow. — @WindsorPolice

Windsor Police said the Humane Society was on standby but would not say why.

He said the Major Crimes unit is investigating the matter and there could be an update Monday.