Police service dog injured after Windsor robbery arrest

A police service dog has sustained minor injuries during a robbery arrest in Windsor.

Police service dog Hasko was used in the takedown of a 29-year-old man after he allegedly demanded money from a restaurant employee Saturday near Ojibway Parkway and Weaver Road.

Witnesses saw the man walking in the middle of the road and stopping traffic by yelling and kicking at vehicles.

The suspect allegedly retrieved a knife from his bag and "began wielding it around," according to police. The dog was cut with the knife during an encounter with the suspect.

Officers used a "conducted energy weapon" to gain control of the suspect who was sent to hospital for minor injuries.

The man is facing several charges including for injuring an animal and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Injuries on police dogs rare

Const. Andy Drouillard said police dogs are rarely injured even though they encounter dangerous situations as often as human officers.

"They are utilized to protect our officers as well as the suspect from any further injuries ... We appreciate the hard work they do every day," he said.

Hasko is recovering from his injuries and is back on duty.