Police seize fentanyl powder, charge three Windsor residents

Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after police searched their home and found fentanyl powder.

Police said they seized 10.2 grams of fentanyl powder, a pellet gun, and $905 in cash.

"When illicit street drugs are purchased, a user has no way to know the true contents of the product," said the Windsor Police Service in a statement released Friday.

Police arrested two men and a woman who were on the scene at the time and have issued a summons for another Windsor woman.