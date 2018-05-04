Police seize fentanyl powder, charge three Windsor residents
Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after police searched their home and found fentanyl powder.
Police executed a search warrant on Thursday at a house on Capitol Street
Police said they seized 10.2 grams of fentanyl powder, a pellet gun, and $905 in cash.
"When illicit street drugs are purchased, a user has no way to know the true contents of the product," said the Windsor Police Service in a statement released Friday.
Police arrested two men and a woman who were on the scene at the time and have issued a summons for another Windsor woman.