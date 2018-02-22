Windsor police have a suspect in custody and are searching for another in connection with an apparent home invasion that involved two females being kidnapped.

Police said they responded to a call on the 600 block of Charles Street at 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 17, for a report of a home invasion.

They said two suspects — one of whom knew the male victim — had broken into the home, demanding money and property from the victim. They allegedly assaulted the man and threatened him with a knife. The suspects also threatened two females who were at the home.

After the two men stole "a quantity of property" and loaded it into a vehicle, they forced the two females to leave with them.

Meanwhile, the male victim was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they later found the women at a home on the 3100 block of Riberdy Road and arrested two men, one of whom was a suspect in the home invasion and another who was charged with obstructing justice and being an accessory after the fact. Police said they were able to recover some of the stolen goods.

A 40-year-old Windsor man has been charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, two counts of kidnapping, assault, three counts of forcible confinement, uttering threats and breaching probation.

Police are still searching for the second suspect involved in the home invasion.

He's described as a male with olive complexion, 30-40 years-old, 6'3, 225-250 lbs, large build, large nose, wearing black toque, black sweater, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.