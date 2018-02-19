Sarnia police are asking the public for help locating a man who has been missing since Saturday.

Allen Bosch, 32, from Sarnia needs to be located to check on his wellbeing, said police.

Bosch is described as a white male, 5'11" and about 170 lbs with a slender build, short hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing blue pyjama pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt and white Nike shoes.

Police are looking for a red, 2008 Kia Optima with Ontario license plate CBWV 378.

Anyone who finds Bosch or has any information in regards to his whereabouts are asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service immediately at 519-344-8861 Ext:#5200.