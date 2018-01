A man is recovering from a stab wound after a fight in Windsor.

The attack happened after midnight Sunday on Wyandotte Street, near Parent Avenue, according to police.

The victim was picked up a few blocks away and taken to the hospital for treatment, where he's expected to recover.

Police checked video surveillance, and have identified a suspect.

They have issued a warrant for a 22-year-old man who will face charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.