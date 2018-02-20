Windsor Police now say a 73-year-old man was deliberately killed in Sandwich Town this weekend.

Police were called to a home on the 3200 block of Bloomfield Road around 4 a.m. on Sunday after a report of an injured man.

Police found the body of 73-year-old Leonard Damm.

As a result of an autopsy, police have classified the incident as a homicide. They're asking the public for help.

"If anyone has any information we definitely want to hear from you," said Const. Andy Drouillard. "Even if it seems insignificant, it may be the little piece to the puzzle that investigators need."

Drouillard said investigators have canvassed the neighbourhood, interviewing residents for any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com