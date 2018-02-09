Windsor police released new photos of a man who has been missing for more than two years, in hopes the public will come forward with some information.

Bradley Jeffries was last seen in June of 2015 in the downtown Windsor area, according to police.

He was 53-years-old at the time of his disappearance.

Bradley Jeffries was last seen in downtown Windsor in 2015. (Windsor Police Service)

Officers began investigating his whereabouts and detectives explored several leads, but they have not been able to locate him.

Jeffries has not been seen or heard from in the past two and a half years by friends or family.

He's described as a white male, 5'7",120 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. His left ear was misshapen from the lobe being missing.

Police said Jeffries struggled with addiction and was homeless at the time he went missing.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call. Investigators are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com