Police have released a man they said was facing charges last week for Islamic-themed graffiti sprayed on buildings across Windsor – and have charged someone else.

The words "Sharia now" and "Islam executes drug dealers" were scrawled in red paint on a bus shelter and the windows of CBC Windsor last week.

On Friday police arrested a 52-year-old man following a report of a "suspicious person" in the 300 block of Chatham Street West.

The man was arrested without incident and was facing "numerous counts of mischief," according to a news release.

That man, who the police did not name, has now been released.

New arrest

"Further investigation led officers to believe that the man in custody was not responsible for the crime, and he was released without any charges," wrote Sgt. Steve Betteridge in a media release Monday.

Officers arrested a 49-year-old man on Saturday in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue. The Windsor man has been charged with 16 counts of mischief.