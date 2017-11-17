A Windsor man is facing charges for stealing a car along with 10 half-pound containers of unmixed Tannerite Sunday afternoon.

The containers full of a material used to create explosive targets for shooting practice were taken from a black Toyota Rav4 that police recovered Wednesday night on Windsor Avenue with its licence plates missing.

Tannerite is a binary explosive used for target practice. It comes as two powders, which are mixed together just before use. (tannerite.com)

On Thursday, police spotted the suspect on Victoria Avenue around 5:45 p.m. The 27-year-old was arrested and charged with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Tannerite won't explode unless hit with a high-powered projectile.