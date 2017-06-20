Soaring above Highway 401 in Essex County yesterday, provincial police nabbed a dozen aggressive drivers, including one person charged with stunt driving for hitting 170 km/h.

Inside of two hours, the Cessna 206 plane also helped catch eight drivers following other vehicles too closely and three speeders, according to OPP.

Officers from Essex County, Kent County and Lakeshore worked together during the blitz.

This is the second day in a row a driver was clocked speeding at 170 km/h in Lakeshore. On Sunday, a teenager was also charged with stunt driving for hitting the same speed in an 80 km/h zone on County Road 42.