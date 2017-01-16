Provincial police are looking for a driver who hit a teenaged girl with her vehicle Thursday night in Belle River, Ont., but then left the scene abruptly.

The teenager was trying to cross St. Peter Street just east of 11th Street after getting out of a friend's vehicle around 9 p.m. when she was hit by a woman driving a silver Chrysler 200.

The driver stopped and spoke with the teenage girl after the alleged collision. Recognizing she hit the pedestrian, the driver then abruptly drove away, according to police.

Police say the driver has platinum blonde hair, appeared to be 35 to 40 years old and spoke with a high pitched voice.

Police ask anyone with information on the collision to contact them or Crime Stoppers.