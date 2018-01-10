Amherstburg police have released photos of a suspect they said was involved in an incident at a laundromat.

Police said it happened at the Custom Cleaners Laundromat on Jan. 7.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man in relation to an incident at the Custom Cleaners Laundromat on January 7. Please contact @AburgPolice or @CStoppers if you have info. pic.twitter.com/8zLF58mdA3 — @AburgPolice

They are asking the public to help identify the man in the photos.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.