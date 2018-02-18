Windsor police are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious" death in the city's west end.

Police were called to a home on Bloomfield Road at about 4 a.m. on Sunday where they found the body of a man in his 70s.

Police said evidence at the scene led officers to believe the death might be suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be conducted to figure out what the cause of death is.

Neighbour reacts

Tyler Ferrier, who lives in the area, says the police presence in his community is eerie.

Tyler Ferrier lives in the area. (Meg Roberts/CBC News )

"It makes me want to get out of here, I have a child in my house and it's just not a neighbourhood you want a child to live in," said Ferrier. "It's horrible."

