A man was shot, another stabbed and a woman pepper sprayed in a string of downtown incidents police say could be related.

The violent incidents all occurred within moments of each other beginning near the corner of University and Glengarry avenues and ending near Louis Avenue.

A 15-year-old teen allegedly biked past two men and a woman and unleashed a noxious substance at them, according to police, who said the woman was sprayed in the face and treated by EMS for minor injuries.

"After being sprayed, one of the males pulled out a handgun and shot the suspect in the arm," wrote Const. Andrew Drouillard in a news release.

As officers continued up Glengarry they found the teen with a gun shot wound to his arm. He was transported to hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting and are continuing to search for him. The 15-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Nearby stabbing could be connected

In a separate incident, officers found a 19-year-old teen with a stab wound to his upper arm near the corner of University and Louis avenues.

Officers believe the attack happened after a group of men, including the victim, was approached by a man on a bike. An argument ensued, during which the man on the bike stabbed one of the men and rode away.

The stabbing suspect is described as a black man about 19 years old, standing six feet tall with a slim build.

"Investigators believe there may be a link between the incidents," added Drouillard, who asked anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.