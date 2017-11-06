Police are investigating reports of anti-Islamic graffiti scrawled on public property across Windsor.

The "offensive" words were first spotted along College Avenue between Prince Road and Huron Church Road in Oct., stated Const. Andrew Drouillard in a media release.

"Windsor is a diverse and welcoming community and it's disappointing to see offensive messages that don't reflect the values of the majority of people in this city," he explained, adding the acts were most like carried out by a small group of "one or two people."

Graffiti an 'attempt to divide'

The Windsor Islamic Council issued a statement condemning the "malicious attempt to divide" communities, which often features the hashtag #IslamWillRuleTheWorld in red paint or permanent marker and appears to be in the "same handwriting."

A Public Statement by the @WindsorIslamicC re graffiti referencing Islam in#Windsor #YQG pic.twitter.com/Y18IZ7i9KO — @WindsorIslamicC

"We ... call on all Windsorites to be vigilant so not to fall into the traps of this hate mongering plot," the statement adds.

Drouillard said defacing property is a crime and anyone who spots something suspicious should call police or Crime Stoppers.