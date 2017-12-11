Windsor Police Major Crime Branch continues to investigate a shooting early Sunday in the city's west end.

Police say a 22-year-old man told officers he was walking through an alley near Mill Street when a dark vehicle pulled up next to him.

After a brief conversation, the passenger reportedly shot the victim in the hand.

The man was released from the hospital after being treated.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

