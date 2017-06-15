A police incident on the Bluewater Bridge caused major traffic delays Thursday.

The international crossing was cut down to single lanes in each direction and Highway 402 was closed for several hours, with drivers being advised to use ferries or cross in Windsor instead.

"Avoid Highway 402 westbound as you approach Lambton County," said Sgt. Dave Rektor in a video update posted to Twitter around 10:30 a.m. "There are major delays right now due to a police incident on the Bluewater Bridge."

Provincial police said the issue was resolved "successfully" around 12:30 p.m.

Lambton County OPP - Bluewater Bridge Incident has been resolved successfully. WB 402 traffic opening momentarily.

Rektor said the incident involved a "civilian and police," but did not provide any more details.

The Michigan Department of Transportation stated that the delay for drivers travelling to the U.S. at 12:30 p.m. was still more than an hour.