Windsor police have identified the woman who was pulled from the Detroit River last week, but have not released her name.

On February 20, police were contacted by people who said they saw a body in the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard's marine unit recovered a body from the Detroit River, closer to Windsor's shore. It happened around noon near Russell Street in Sandwich Town, not far from General Brock Public School.

This is the location, near Russell Street in Sandwich Town, not far from General Brock Public School. where the body of a woman was removed from the Detroit River. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Police released photos of the watch she was wearing and her keys, in hopes someone would help them identify her. ​They said she was a woman in her 50s with grey hair.

Today, police said the woman was a resident of Windsor and that they don't suspect foul play was involved in her death.