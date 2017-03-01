Windsor police have seized a gun as part of an investigation into the city's first homicide of 2017.

Dallas Nelson, 19, was shot and killed at a home on University Avenue on Feb. 21. Until today, police had not located a possible murder weapon.

David Formosa, the Windsor man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting, is expected to appear in court today.

Officers are working to determine if the gun they found using a search warrant was used in the fatal shooting.