Windsor Police said they have recovered a gun from the scene of a recent shooting.

A 22-year-old man was injured last Saturday on Union Street.

Police said they found the gun on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old woman faces an attempted murder charge.

Two other Windsor women, ages 18 and 39, face charges of public mischief for misleading police.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com