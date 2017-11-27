Windsor Police Chief Al Frederick is "pleased" with the results of a provincial audit of the force's evidence vault showing all drugs are accounted for.

The chief requested the audit from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services earlier this year after learning $25,000 in cocaine disappeared in 2013.

The purpose of the study was to confirm whether police were handling evidence properly.

Frederick said Monday he is confident now that the missing cocaine was a matter of human error and not a fault of the system — police maintain the drugs were was mistakenly destroyed.

"I couldn't be more confident that our processes and systems were working," said Frederick.

Police have also implemented 11 recommendations from the audit to make the system more efficient.

"It's the institution of more CCTV networks, locks, and most importantly, barcoding or something similar to track evidence as it comes into our possession," explained the chief.

Windsor Police Chief Al Frederick said he was pleased with the results of the audit. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

He added it will cost about $200,000 to implement the bar coding system, along with the training involved.

Frederick said the cameras are already part of another budgeted program that will cost about $1.5 million.